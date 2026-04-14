Tragic Loss in Kerala: The Untold Story Behind a Student's Death

Kerala is reeling from the tragic and controversial death of Nithin Raj R L, a 22-year-old first-year BDS student. His alleged suicide at Ancharakandi Private Medical College has prompted strong reactions statewide, with claims of caste-based harassment by faculty surfacing.

Raj's death has sparked widespread outrage, leading to a case being registered against two faculty members under abetment laws and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Additionally, speculation surrounding online loan app operators contributing to his distress has added layers of complexity to the investigation.

As protests surge, particularly from the Democratic Youth Federation of India, authorities assure a thorough probe. Mohanan Kunnummal of Kerala University of Health Sciences vows significant action, while the student's family insists on uncovering the true cause of Raj's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)