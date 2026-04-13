Debating Dual Teams: Hockey India's Dilemma for Asian Games and World Cup

The Sports Ministry is urging Hockey India to nominate its premier teams for the Asian Games amid an ongoing debate on whether separate sides should be finalized for both the Asian Games and the World Cup.

While the World Cup, scheduled from August 15 to 30 in Belgium and the Netherlands, doesn't overlap with the Asian Games slated for September 19 to October 4 in Japan, the short time between events has raised concerns of player fatigue.

Despite this, coaches Craig Fulton and Sjoerd Marijne favor a unified approach, insisting that the same teams compete in both events. The gold-winning teams at the Asian Games stand to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, making this a strategic decision for Hockey India.

(With inputs from agencies.)