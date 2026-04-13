Left Menu

Debating Dual Teams: Hockey India's Dilemma for Asian Games and World Cup

The Sports Ministry has asked Hockey India to appoint top teams for the Asian Games amid a debate about whether separate teams should be used for both the Asian Games and the World Cup. The events are close in schedule, causing concerns about player burnout, although coaches prefer keeping teams unified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:31 IST
Debating Dual Teams: Hockey India's Dilemma for Asian Games and World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry is urging Hockey India to nominate its premier teams for the Asian Games amid an ongoing debate on whether separate sides should be finalized for both the Asian Games and the World Cup.

While the World Cup, scheduled from August 15 to 30 in Belgium and the Netherlands, doesn't overlap with the Asian Games slated for September 19 to October 4 in Japan, the short time between events has raised concerns of player fatigue.

Despite this, coaches Craig Fulton and Sjoerd Marijne favor a unified approach, insisting that the same teams compete in both events. The gold-winning teams at the Asian Games stand to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, making this a strategic decision for Hockey India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlicensed Rental Service Raided in Pazhavangadi

Unlicensed Rental Service Raided in Pazhavangadi

 India
2
Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Bangladeshi Nationals and Local Broker

Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Bangladeshi Nationals and Local Broker

 India
3
U.S. Military Enforces Maritime Blockade in Gulf of Oman

U.S. Military Enforces Maritime Blockade in Gulf of Oman

 United Kingdom
4
Militants Strike: Tragedy at Nigeria's Northeast Army Base

Militants Strike: Tragedy at Nigeria's Northeast Army Base

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026