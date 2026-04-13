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India Impresses Commonwealth Games Committee with 2030 Hosting Plans

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with Commonwealth Sport president Donald Rukare, who was impressed by India’s preparations for the 2030 Games and the successful 'Khelo India' initiative. Discussions included integrating traditional sports and reinforcing infrastructure with a focus on athlete welfare and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:49 IST
India Impresses Commonwealth Games Committee with 2030 Hosting Plans
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced a promising reception from the Commonwealth Sport president, Donald Rukare, regarding India's preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games slated for Ahmedabad. Speaking to reporters, Mandaviya emphasized the positive feedback on India's advancements and the impactful 'Khelo India' initiative.

Mandaviya revealed the Commonwealth Games leadership's interest in incorporating India's traditional sports, such as Kabaddi and Kho Kho, into the game lineup. The 'Khelo India' program targets grassroots development, boasting initiatives like Youth, University, and Winter Games, encouraging broad participation among all demographics.

A recent visit by the Commonwealth Sport delegation examined key infrastructures in prominent Indian cities. Mandaviya stressed India's readiness and vision for a sustainable, athlete-centric event by 2030, highlighting Ahmedabad's infrastructure and commitment to lasting sports facilities and grassroots involvement.

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