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Assam Cricket Ground Staff Rewarded for IPL Success Amid Adversity

The Assam Cricket Association awarded Rs 25 lakh to its ground staff for successfully hosting IPL matches. Despite challenging weather, the staff maintained the pitches to high standards, ensuring smooth matches. Their dedication was pivotal amidst rain disruptions at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:35 IST
Assam Cricket Ground Staff Rewarded for IPL Success Amid Adversity
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced a significant cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for its ground staff. This comes after they successfully hosted three IPL matches this season despite challenging weather conditions.

The curator and groundsmen played a crucial role in maintaining the pitches to the highest standards, ensuring the smooth conduct of the matches. Their efforts were recognized as central to upholding the venue's reputation on a national scale.

The ACA faced severe weather challenges, including heavy rain and thunderstorms, which impacted matches like the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on April 7, shortening it to just 11 overs per side. Nevertheless, ground staff professionalism ensured the matches went ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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