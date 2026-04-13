Mystery Surrounds Arunachal Man's Death on Guwahati Express

Frelum Tarainyo, a 33-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh, lost his life after allegedly falling from the Guwahati Superfast Express in Andhra Pradesh. The incident, which occurred near Sompeta railway station, is currently under investigation by the Andhra Pradesh Government Railway Police.

Tarainyo, who had boarded the train in Bengaluru on April 9, was in contact with his brother until shortly before his body was discovered near the tracks. The authorities are probing whether his death was an accident or if there was foul play involved, as his brother claims.

Recent allegations by his brother suggest that roommates in Bengaluru might have harmed Tarainyo, leading to a theft of Rs 1.2 lakh. Moreover, Tarainyo expressed fears for his life while in Bengaluru. The investigation continues to uncover more about the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)