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Mystery Surrounds Arunachal Man's Death on Guwahati Express

A 33-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh, Frelum Tarainyo, died after falling from the Guwahati Superfast Express. Police are investigating the circumstances, which could be an accident or foul play. His brother alleges possible foul play in Bengaluru, where Tarainyo faced threats and theft before his travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:53 IST
Mystery Surrounds Arunachal Man's Death on Guwahati Express
  • Country:
  • India

Frelum Tarainyo, a 33-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh, lost his life after allegedly falling from the Guwahati Superfast Express in Andhra Pradesh. The incident, which occurred near Sompeta railway station, is currently under investigation by the Andhra Pradesh Government Railway Police.

Tarainyo, who had boarded the train in Bengaluru on April 9, was in contact with his brother until shortly before his body was discovered near the tracks. The authorities are probing whether his death was an accident or if there was foul play involved, as his brother claims.

Recent allegations by his brother suggest that roommates in Bengaluru might have harmed Tarainyo, leading to a theft of Rs 1.2 lakh. Moreover, Tarainyo expressed fears for his life while in Bengaluru. The investigation continues to uncover more about the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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