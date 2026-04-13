India Tops Bangkok 2026 Para Archery Series with 13 Medals, Dominates Globally

India has reinforced its rising stature in global para sports, delivering a commanding performance at the Bangkok 2026 World Archery Para Series, where the country finished at the top of the medal tally with an impressive 13 medals.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated the Indian contingent on Monday, praising the athletes for not only leading the standings but also winning more than double the medals of the second-placed nation.

“I congratulate you for not just topping the medal tally but also for winning double the number of medals than the second country,” the Minister said, highlighting the scale of India’s dominance.

India Emerges as Global Leader in Para Archery

The international tournament, held from March 30 to April 4 in Bangkok, Thailand, saw participation from 21 countries and 113 athletes, with strong representation from Asia and the Pan-American region.

India stood out as the top-performing nation, securing 13 medals — including 7 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. Indonesia finished second with 6 medals, followed by host nation Thailand with 5.

The performance marks a significant milestone for India’s para archery programme, reflecting consistent investment in athlete development, training infrastructure, and international exposure.

Standout Performances by Indian Athletes

India’s success was driven by a series of exceptional individual and team performances:

Toman Kumar (TOPS Athlete): 3 Gold (Compound Men Open, Mixed Team, Men Team)

Sheetal Devi (TOPS Athlete): 2 Gold (Mixed Team, Women Team), 1 Silver (Women Open)

Payal Nag: 2 Gold (Women Open, Women Team)

Harvinder Singh (Padma Shri, TOPS Athlete): 1 Gold (Men Team), 1 Silver (Men Open)

Shyam Sunder Swami (TOPS Athlete): 1 Gold (Men Team), 1 Bronze (Men Open)

Bhawna (NCoE Athlete): 1 Gold (Women Open), 2 Bronze (Mixed Team, Women Team)

Swati Chaudhary: 1 Silver (W1 Women)

Rajshri Dhanraj Rathod: 1 Bronze (Women Team)

Vijay Sundi: 1 Gold (Men Team), 1 Bronze (Mixed Team)

Among the standout stories was Payal Nag, the world’s first quadruple amputee para archer, whose gold medal victory highlighted both resilience and excellence on the global stage.

Backed by Structured Government Support

The Indian contingent comprised 39 members, including 21 athletes, supported by coaches, staff, and escorts. Their participation and preparatory training camps were funded under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) through the ANSF Scheme, with expenditures exceeding ₹1.25 crore.

Dr Mandaviya reiterated that such performances are the result of sustained government support, including funding, world-class training, and international exposure under initiatives like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Pride, Preparation, and Rising Expectations

The Minister emphasised that sporting success is a collective national achievement. “When athletes win, the country wins,” he said, noting that every Indian shares in the pride of international victories.

He added that performances like these raise expectations for upcoming global events, including the Asian Games, urging athletes to maintain their momentum and continue striving for excellence.

Athletes echoed this sentiment, describing the emotional impact of representing India. Sheetal Devi said witnessing the national flag being unfurled and hearing the anthem multiple times was a moment of immense pride, while also praising the management and support provided to the team.

Coach Abhilasha Chaudhary noted that India is increasingly being recognised as a global sporting power, with competitors closely tracking Indian athletes due to their strong reputation.

India’s Growing Sporting Momentum

The Bangkok success underscores a broader trend—India’s rapid rise in para sports, driven by structured investment, inclusive policies, and growing societal recognition of para-athletes.

Officials and experts believe that such achievements not only boost India’s medal prospects in future competitions but also inspire a new generation of athletes to pursue excellence in sports.

As India continues to build its sporting ecosystem, performances like these signal a shift from participation to dominance—cementing the country’s position as a formidable force in international para archery.