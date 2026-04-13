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From Social Media to Gold: Payal Nag's Inspiring Archery Journey

Teenage quadruple amputee para archer Payal Nag emerged victorious at the World Para Archery Series in Bangkok. Despite challenges, she defeated World No. 1 teammate Sheetal Devi to claim gold. Overcoming social stigma, Payal turned her perceived weaknesses into strengths, with dreams of winning a Paralympic gold for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:19 IST
From Social Media to Gold: Payal Nag's Inspiring Archery Journey
Payal Nag
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable tale of perseverance and triumph, teenage quadruple amputee Payal Nag clinched the gold medal in the World Para Archery Series held in Bangkok, overcoming significant odds to achieve this milestone.

Payal's unexpected journey into archery began with a chance social media post, which led her to an academy in 2023. Facing technical challenges in adapting her devices, she defied norms and continued to excel, using the strength in her feet to propel her forward until rules posed additional hurdles.

Her composure and steady focus were pivotal in her stunning upset against idol and World No. 1 teammate, Sheetal Devi, contributing to India's victorious campaign in Bangkok. Payal's journey reflects her indomitable spirit, having transformed social stigma into motivation. Her eyes are now set on winning a Paralympic gold, with unwavering support guiding her path.

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