U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup

In an untimely setback for the U.S. soccer team, defender John Tolkin is set to miss several weeks due to a knee ligament injury. His club, Holstein Kiel, confirmed the 23-year-old's injury, which occurred in a second-division match against Fortuna Duesseldorf last Friday.

The injury comes just two months before the World Cup, and Tolkin's recovery timeline places him in a race against time to secure his place in the U.S. squad. He is one of the candidates for the left-back position, alongside Antonee Robinson and Max Arfsten.

Tolkin has been a crucial part of the U.S. team, featuring in their win against Uruguay and contributing to the Under-23 squad's success in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals in 2024. The U.S. World Cup squad will be announced on May 26, leaving Tolkin with limited time to recover fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)