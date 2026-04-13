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U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup

U.S. defender John Tolkin suffered a knee ligament injury playing for Holstein Kiel, ruling him out for several weeks. With the World Cup approaching, Tolkin faces a race against time to prove his fitness. He competes for a World Cup spot with players like Antonee Robinson and Max Arfsten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kiel | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:35 IST
U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an untimely setback for the U.S. soccer team, defender John Tolkin is set to miss several weeks due to a knee ligament injury. His club, Holstein Kiel, confirmed the 23-year-old's injury, which occurred in a second-division match against Fortuna Duesseldorf last Friday.

The injury comes just two months before the World Cup, and Tolkin's recovery timeline places him in a race against time to secure his place in the U.S. squad. He is one of the candidates for the left-back position, alongside Antonee Robinson and Max Arfsten.

Tolkin has been a crucial part of the U.S. team, featuring in their win against Uruguay and contributing to the Under-23 squad's success in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals in 2024. The U.S. World Cup squad will be announced on May 26, leaving Tolkin with limited time to recover fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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