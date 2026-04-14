Praful Hinge Makes Historic IPL Debut with Record-Breaking Performance
Praful Hinge, on his Indian Premier League debut, became the first bowler to claim three wickets in the opening over, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 57-run victory against Rajasthan Royals. His performance helped Sunrisers achieve their second win of the season, placing them fourth in the standings.
Praful Hinge etched his name into the Indian Premier League history books with a record-setting debut that saw him take three wickets in the first over. His opening salvo helped Sunrisers Hyderabad secure a 57-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
Rajasthan were tasked with a challenging chase of 217, but Hinge, given the new ball, produced an immediate and decisive impact by snaring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck. He followed up by dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the same over.
Hinge's exceptional performance continued as he claimed a fourth wicket, toppling Royals captain Riyan Parag. His figures of 4-34 played a crucial role in bowling out Rajasthan for 159, marking their first defeat in five matches. Hinge, supported by Sakib Hussain's 4-24, propelled Sunrisers to their second win in five games, elevating them to fourth in the IPL standings.
ALSO READ
Cricket Comeback: RR's Tumultuous Innings Against Mighty Bowlers
Bengaluru Metro Extends Services for IPL Cricket Extravaganza
Assam Cricket Ground Staff Rewarded for IPL Success Amid Adversity
India's Sporting Revolution: From Cricket Dominance to Global Recognition
Cricket Controversy: Swanepoel Lands in England Amidst Disciplinary Turmoil