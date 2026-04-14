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Praful Hinge Makes Historic IPL Debut with Record-Breaking Performance

Praful Hinge, on his Indian Premier League debut, became the first bowler to claim three wickets in the opening over, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 57-run victory against Rajasthan Royals. His performance helped Sunrisers achieve their second win of the season, placing them fourth in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:09 IST
Praful Hinge Makes Historic IPL Debut with Record-Breaking Performance
Praful Hinge

Praful Hinge etched his name into the Indian Premier League history books with a record-setting debut that saw him take three wickets in the first over. His opening salvo helped Sunrisers Hyderabad secure a 57-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Rajasthan were tasked with a challenging chase of 217, but Hinge, given the new ball, produced an immediate and decisive impact by snaring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck. He followed up by dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the same over.

Hinge's exceptional performance continued as he claimed a fourth wicket, toppling Royals captain Riyan Parag. His figures of 4-34 played a crucial role in bowling out Rajasthan for 159, marking their first defeat in five matches. Hinge, supported by Sakib Hussain's 4-24, propelled Sunrisers to their second win in five games, elevating them to fourth in the IPL standings.

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