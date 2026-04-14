Peres Jepchirchir Bows Out of London Marathon
World champion Peres Jepchirchir has withdrawn from this month's London Marathon due to a stress fracture that delayed her training. Despite resuming in January, she feels unprepared to compete at her best level. Multiple Olympic medalist Sifan Hassan has also pulled out due to injury.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:41 IST
World champion Peres Jepchirchir has officially withdrawn from the upcoming London Marathon. Organizers confirmed her exit due to a stress fracture that impeded her training schedule.
The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and victor of last year's World Championship title resumed training only in late January. The 32-year-old Kenyan athlete admitted in a statement that despite her efforts, her preparedness falls short due to insufficient training time.
Echoing Jepchirchir's withdrawal, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan will also miss the April 26 race, citing an Achilles injury as her reason.
ALSO READ
Revamping the Target Olympic Podium Scheme: A New Era for Indian Athletics
Animesh Kujur Sprints to Victory at Indian Athletics Series
Sawan Barwal breaks 48-year-old marathon national record, the longest standing mark in Indian athletics, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Gout Gout Makes History at Australian Athletics Championships
Champions Shine at Indian Athletics Series Fourth Leg