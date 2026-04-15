Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

Racing Bulls is set to introduce key upgrades at both the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix following a reshuffle in the Formula One race calendar due to cancellations in the Middle East.

Originally, the team, headed by Alan Permane, aimed to roll out these enhancements in Bahrain and later Montreal. Now, Miami will preview these updates a little ahead of schedule.

Despite not being able to bring all upgrades simultaneously, Racing Bulls is optimistic about their mid-season performance, especially with their rookies, as they aim to climb the standings from their current seventh position.

(With inputs from agencies.)