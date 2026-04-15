Left Menu

Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

Racing Bulls announced plans to bring upgrades to upcoming Grands Prix in Miami and Canada after schedule disruptions. Despite logistical challenges, the team aims to enhance their performance in the midfield battle. Racing Bulls currently stands seventh in the standings with consistent race points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:57 IST
Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

Racing Bulls is set to introduce key upgrades at both the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix following a reshuffle in the Formula One race calendar due to cancellations in the Middle East.

Originally, the team, headed by Alan Permane, aimed to roll out these enhancements in Bahrain and later Montreal. Now, Miami will preview these updates a little ahead of schedule.

Despite not being able to bring all upgrades simultaneously, Racing Bulls is optimistic about their mid-season performance, especially with their rookies, as they aim to climb the standings from their current seventh position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ENI Navigates New Waters with Venezuelan Crude to Spain

ENI Navigates New Waters with Venezuelan Crude to Spain

 Global
2
Devastating Blow: Super Typhoon Sinlaku Strikes the Northern Mariana Islands

Devastating Blow: Super Typhoon Sinlaku Strikes the Northern Mariana Islands

 United States
3
Markets Soar Amid Middle East Optimism and Strong Earnings

Markets Soar Amid Middle East Optimism and Strong Earnings

 Global
4
Global Health Innovations and Regulatory Shifts

Global Health Innovations and Regulatory Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026