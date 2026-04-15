Noor Ahmad's Spin Magic: The Dhoni Dialogue that Sparked a Winning Spell

Spinner Noor Ahmad delivered a match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, thanks to a pivotal conversation with M. S. Dhoni. The Afghan left-arm wrist spinner clinched three crucial wickets—Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, and Cameron Green—helping Chennai Super Kings secure a decisive 32-run win.

Despite a challenging start to the tournament, Noor's effective spell was a result of careful guidance. CSK assistant coach Sridharan Sriram emphasized the importance of spin variation and highlighted Dhoni's advice on bowling more leg breaks, a strategy Noor adopted successfully during the match.

Additionally, Sriram praised the effective partnership between Noor and West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein. Hosein's advice during the strategic timeout on finding the right bowling length proved critical in Noor's outstanding spell, making it difficult for batsmen to score.

(With inputs from agencies.)