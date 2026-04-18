Rajasthan Royals Aim for Redemption Against Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders

In a clash filled with contrasting fortunes, Rajasthan Royals are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, hoping to rebound from their recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals, who showed early promise with four consecutive wins, saw their form falter, while their opponents are yet to break their winless streak.

Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the Knight Riders have experienced a series of close but crucial losses, affecting team confidence. With pace options limited and strategic calls questioned, KKR struggles as they seek their first victory this season with added pressure mounting on Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar.

The upcoming match, set against the backdrop of home expectations at Eden Gardens, will be a testing ground as both clubs make pivotal decisions. KKR's spin department, notably Varun Chakaravarthy, shows glimpses of promise, while the Royals must address their faltering top order to shift the balance in their favor.