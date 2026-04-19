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Real Sociedad Triumphs in Thrilling Copa del Rey Final

Real Sociedad secured a thrilling victory over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Goalkeeper Unai Marrero's heroics were instrumental, as he saved two penalties, giving Sociedad their fourth cup win in history. Atletico last won the cup in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 04:31 IST
Real Sociedad Triumphs in Thrilling Copa del Rey Final
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Real Sociedad emerged victorious against Atletico Madrid in a nail-biting Copa del Rey final, winning 4-3 in penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw that extended into extra time. The hero of the night was Sociedad's goalkeeper, Unai Marrero, who saved two crucial penalties to seal the victory for the Basque club, marking their fourth historic cup win.

The scene at Seville's La Cartuja stadium was a stark contrast to the 2021 final, which was played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, Sociedad supporters witnessed firsthand as Marrero's deft saves dispirited Atletico. Despite a stop by Atletico's keeper Juan Musso, Sociedad clinched the win with Pablo Marin coolly converting the final penalty.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal initially giving Sociedad the lead. Atletico's response came with goals from Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez, pushing the game into extra time. Marrero's penalty shootout heroics will be long remembered in Basque football history, as they shattered Atletico's hopes of a cup win since 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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