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Sports News Recap: Key Updates from NFL, NASCAR, ATP, and More

The latest sports headlines include NFL's stance on Vrabel-Russini situation, NASCAR's Kansas Speedway highlights, Phillies' roster updates, ATP Munich Open developments, Raptors' player injury, Tiger Woods' rehab progress, Cubs bullpen adjustments, WTA's Stuttgart Grand Prix results, NHL Draft Lottery date, and Warriors' coach Kerr's future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 05:27 IST
Sports News Recap: Key Updates from NFL, NASCAR, ATP, and More
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The NFL has announced it will not be reviewing the situation involving Mike Vrabel and journalist Dianna Russini, maintaining confidence in its conduct policy. Meanwhile, NASCAR fans are recalling Chase Elliott's thrilling win at the Kansas Speedway, while the Phillies have made critical roster changes.

In other sports news, ATP's Ben Shelton has advanced to the BMW Open finals, and the Raptors will miss Immanuel Quickley due to a hamstring strain. Tiger Woods is reportedly progressing well in rehab, and the Cubs are adjusting their bullpen following an injury to Daniel Palencia.

Elsewhere, the WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix sees Elena Rybakina reaching the finals, and the NHL Draft Lottery is scheduled for May 5. Additionally, Warriors' coach Steve Kerr is taking time to decide on his future after a recent playoff miss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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