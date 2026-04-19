Shafali Verma Shines Amidst India's Struggles in T20I

In the second women's T20I, opener Shafali Verma showcased her skills with a fluent 57 runs, but it wasn't enough as India struggled to establish a competitive total.

The team was bowled out for 147 runs by South Africa, a score that proved insufficient due to the lack of significant partnerships.

While debutant Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had promising starts, none could build upon them. Meanwhile, Chloe Tryon stood out with her bowling performance, taking three crucial wickets for 22 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)