Left Menu

Shafali Verma Shines Amidst India's Struggles in T20I

In the second women's T20I, Shafali Verma impressed with 57 runs, but India was limited to a total of 147 by South Africa. Despite promising starts from other key players, meaningful partnerships were absent. Chloe Tryon excelled for the hosts with a bowling figure of 3/22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:04 IST
Shafali Verma Shines Amidst India's Struggles in T20I
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In the second women's T20I, opener Shafali Verma showcased her skills with a fluent 57 runs, but it wasn't enough as India struggled to establish a competitive total.

The team was bowled out for 147 runs by South Africa, a score that proved insufficient due to the lack of significant partnerships.

While debutant Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had promising starts, none could build upon them. Meanwhile, Chloe Tryon stood out with her bowling performance, taking three crucial wickets for 22 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global
3
REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel costs

REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on ...

 Global
4
Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026