Ben Shelton Triumphs at Munich Open: A Victory in Redemption

Ben Shelton emerged victorious at the Munich Open, defeating Flavio Cobolli with a decisive 6-2, 7-5 win on Sunday.

This victory marked a remarkable comeback for Shelton, who had previously lost the 2025 final to Alexander Zverev. The 23-year-old player from Atlanta demonstrated resilience and determination at the ATP 500 event.

Shelton impressively saved all six break points he faced and achieved three conversions. His triumph at the Munich Open represents his fifth career title, cementing his reputation on clay courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)