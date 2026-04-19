Thrilling IPL Clash: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

In a thrilling IPL encounter on Sunday, Punjab Kings set a formidable score against Lucknow Super Giants. Priyansh Arya emerged as the top scorer with a commendable 93 runs, driving the innings forward.

Cooper Connolly and Marcus Stoinis provided essential runs, contributing to Punjab's impressive total of 254 for 7 in 20 overs.

The Lucknow bowling squad, although challenged, saw Prince Yadav and Manimaran Siddharth making crucial breakthroughs, keeping hopes alive for a defensive strategy in the second innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)