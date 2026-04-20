Hyderabad Aims for Home Win in IPL Clash Against Delhi

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are poised to leverage their home advantage in a pivotal Indian Premier League matchup against the Delhi Capitals. Both teams, currently with six points each, are fighting to climb up the table, with Hyderabad's superior Net Run Rate giving them a slight edge.

For Hyderabad, the narrative has revolved around strengthening their bowling attack amidst skipper Pat Cummins' absence. Recently, lesser-known bowlers like Praful Hinge and Eshan Malinga have emerged as key figures, delivering impressive performances that have been vital to the team's recent success.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals grapple with inconsistencies, despite strong performances from seasoned players such as KL Rahul. Their bowling attack remains a point of strength, led by Lungi Ngidi's adept handling of the pace department, though left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is yet to hit peak form.

(With inputs from agencies.)