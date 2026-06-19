Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Andrew Benintendi slam lifts White Sox over Yankees

Pinch hitter Andrew Benintendi belted a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning as ​the visiting Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Thursday. Chicago earned its first win at Yankee Stadium ​since June 8, 2023, ending a nine-game road skid vs. New York. In the finale ‌of ​a three-game series, the White Sox pieced together the winning rally in the eighth against Fernando Cruz (4-2), Tim Hill and Camilo Doval. Benintendi, who once played for the Yankees, batted for Randal Grichuk and snapped a 1-1 tie by lifting Doval's first-pitch sinker into the right-center-field seats.

Soccer-Kone's broken leg casts shadow over Canada's historic World Cup win

Canada's first-ever World Cup win was overshadowed on Thursday when midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a broken ‌leg after a tackle that left teammates shaken and coach Jesse Marsch lamenting an injury that turned a night of celebration into one of anguish. The 24-year-old Kone was taken off on a stretcher at BC Place after Qatar's Assim Madibo caught him from behind in the 54th minute of Canada's 6-0 rout, with Marsch saying the sound of the impact was audible from the sidelines.

Soccer-Pulisic a doubt for US match against Australia

Christian Pulisic's availability for the United States' crucial Group D clash with Australia in Seattle on Friday remains uncertain, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday. The forward was instrumental ‌in the opening 4-1 rout of Paraguay in the World Cup last week before leaving at halftime with a calf injury.

Golf-Tough start for Scheffler in bid for career Slam, play suspended due to darkness at US Open

Scottie Scheffler endured a shaky start in his ‌bid for a career Grand Slam in first-round U.S. Open action on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, as Americans Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy shared the clubhouse lead with amateur Ryder Cowan, all carding a two-under par 68 before play was suspended due to darkness. Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner, is making his first attempt at completing the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors after winning last year's PGA Championship and British Open but trailed the top of the leaderboard with a two-over par 72 after the first round.

Sports cannot become a luxury, says Mamdani, outlining plans to air World Cup throughout New York

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani plans to put World Cup matches on hundreds of ⁠kiosks across the ​five boroughs, as the city's leader who ran on a platform of affordability ⁠says he wants to make sports more accessible to average fans. A selection of matches will air on the 55-inch LinkNYC digital screens that are scattered on street corners throughout the city and usually display ads or public service announcements.

Euphoric Knicks fans flood New York for NBA championship ticker-tape parade

Delirious New York Knicks fans flooded the streets of Lower Manhattan ⁠on Thursday for a ticker-tape parade celebrating the newly crowned NBA champions, capping a dream season more than five decades after the team last won a title. The stretch of Broadway known as the "Canyon of Heroes" was a sea of orange and blue, as throngs of people gathered in the pre-dawn hours — with some camping ​out overnight — to secure a spot behind police barricades for what Mayor Zohran Mamdani said could be the largest parade in the city's history.

Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. exits early with knee discomfort vs. Cardinals

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. exited in the ⁠fourth inning with right knee discomfort Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals in Kansas City. Witt, who homered and delivered an RBI single in his first two at-bats, injured himself while fielding a grounder in the hole by St. Louis' Jordan Walker in the top of the fourth. Witt needed time getting to his feet but finished the inning.

Golf-Amateur Cowan dazzles ⁠in ​US Open first round

College student Ryder Cowan played well beyond his 21 years to take a share of the clubhouse lead in the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, carding a two-under par 68 to tie the record for the lowest round shot by an amateur at Shinnecock Hills. Starting on the back nine, Cowan put up four birdies against two bogeys, holding his nerve as brutally windy conditions rattled even seasoned veterans of the majors before play was suspended due to darkness in Southampton.

Soccer-Mexico edge South Korea to win Group A, secure ⁠home last-32 tie

Mexico booked their place in the World Cup knockout stage as Group A winners and secured home advantage for the Round of 32 after Luis Romo's second-half strike earned the tournament co-hosts a 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday. The victory moved Javier Aguirre's ⁠side onto six points from two matches and ensured their first knockout game ⁠would be played in Mexico City on June 30. They are the first team to qualify for the knockout stage.

Soccer-David hat-trick as Canada crush nine-man Qatar 6-0 to earn first World Cup finals win

Jonathan David bagged a hat-trick as Canada secured their first ever World Cup finals victory and boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stages with a 6-0 thrashing of hapless nine-man Qatar on Thursday. The co-hosts' joy at the resounding ‌victory was tempered by a serious injury ‌suffered by midfielder Ismael Kone but they moved top of Group B with four points after two matches, while Qatar are bottom with one. Canada ​next host Switzerland, who also have four points, in Vancouver on Wednesday.