Swimming-American Douglass breaks 50m freestyle world record

American swimmer Kate Douglass broke Sarah Sjostrom's 50m freestyle world record with a time of 23.59 seconds at a U.S. Pro Swim Series event in Indianapolis.

Reuters | American Kate Douglass Broke Olympic Champion Sarah Sjostroms Womens Metres Freestyle World Record On Friday At A Us Pro Swim Series Event In Indianapolis The Yearold | Updated: 20-06-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 08:15 IST
Swimming-American Douglass breaks 50m freestyle world record
  • Country:
  • United States

American Kate Douglass ​broke Olympic ​champion Sarah Sjostrom's ‌women's 50 ​metres freestyle world record on Friday at a ‌U.S. Pro Swim Series event in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old, who won the 200m breaststroke gold medal ‌at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clocked ‌23.59 seconds to better the 23.61 set by Swede Sjostrom at the 2023 world championships in ⁠Fukuoka, ​Japan.

"I mean ⁠wow, that's crazy, I think I'm still in ⁠shock, I don't even know what to say,” ​Douglass told broadcaster Peacock. “I was really just ⁠hoping to go a best time, break the ⁠American ​record. That’s a lot faster than I ever thought I would go ⁠tonight, or ever."

Douglass finished ahead of Gretchen Walsh (23.78), ⁠with ⁠whom she shared the previous U.S. record of 23.91.

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