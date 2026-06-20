Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exercising option to stay in Memphis

After missing out on nearly half of last season, ​Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reportedly is giving it another go in Memphis. The two-time NBA champion swingman will exercise ​his $21.6 million player option for next season and remain with the Grizzlies, ESPN reported ‌Friday.

Swimming-American ​Douglass breaks 50m freestyle world record

American Kate Douglass broke Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom's women's 50 metres freestyle world record on Friday at a U.S. Pro Swim Series event in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old, who won the 200m breaststroke gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clocked 23.59 seconds to better the 23.61 set by Swede Sjostrom at the ‌2023 world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Soccer-US advance to World Cup round of 32 with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

The United States advanced to the World Cup knockout stage with a dominant performance against Australia on Friday, an early own goal and an Alex Freeman header giving the co-hosts a comfortable 2-0 win despite missing talisman Christian Pulisic. Just as they had in their 4-1 victory over Paraguay, the U.S. forced an own goal to open the scoring, with Cameron Burgess the unfortunate ‌defender.

MLB roundup: Down 7, A's rally to beat Angels on walk-off walk

Jonah Heim drilled a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Nick Kurtz drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th as the Athletics ‌rallied from seven runs down to post a wild 12-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at West Sacramento, Calif. Heim's homer came off Sam Bachman with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Jacob Wilson homered and drove in three runs and Lawrence Butler and Max Muncy also went deep for the Athletics.

Golf-Clark in command at US Open halfway mark

Wyndham Clark built a four-shot lead heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open, reaching the halfway stage on Friday at seven under par as he hunts for redemption at ⁠Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. The ​2023 U.S. Open champion made headlines a year ago when he ⁠wrecked a locker after missing the cut at the tournament at Oakmont. But he has been all poise this week at the notoriously tricky Southampton course, where he carded a six-under-par 64 in the first round and a one-under-par 69 in the second.

Soccer-Canada's Kone thanks fans, ⁠team as recovery from broken leg begins

Canada midfielder Ismael Kone expressed his gratitude to God, his teammates and their fans after suffering a broken leg in his side's 6-0 thrashing of Qatar in World Cup Group B on Thursday. The 24-year-old was caught by a ​clumsy second-half tackle from Qatar's Assim Madibo, and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

Tennis-De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club

Top seed Alex de Minaur's hopes of adding his name to the illustrious list of ⁠winners of the Queen's Club title ended in defeat by American Brandon Nakashima on Friday. The Australian world number six is regarded as one of the best exponents of grass court tennis but was unable to handle the aggressive Nakashima in a 7-5 6-3 quarter-final defeat.

Soccer-Brazil's Cunha scores twice in ⁠3-0 ​win as Haiti eliminated at World Cup

Brazil forward Matheus Cunha rewarded manager Carlo Ancelotti’s backing with his first two goals at a World Cup as the five-times champions cruised to a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday to eliminate their opponents. Vinicius Junior also scored in the first half and was the creator for both of Cunha's strikes before an apparent leg injury forced winger Raphinha off in the 40th minute.

Soccer-Toronto beer prices a test for German fans ⁠at World Cup

For German fans trying to practice Sparsamkeit, or the art of careful spending, at the World Cup, the high beer prices in Toronto are proving a challenge. Hundreds of German fans arrived in Toronto via Houston ⁠on Friday to join fan parties ahead of Saturday's game against ⁠Ivory Coast in Group E.

Soccer-Paraguay hold on for 1-0 win over Turkey despite Almiron red card

Ten-man Paraguay scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far to beat Turkey 1-0 in a dramatic Group D match on Friday, breathing life into their campaign and condemning their opponents to an early exit. Fired up from a humiliating ‌4-1 defeat by the United States in ‌their opening match, Paraguay went ahead 64 seconds in when Matias Galarza rifled home from long range, then clung on ​for the entire game against a torrent of Turkish attacks.