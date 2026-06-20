Motorcycling-Bagnaia dominates Czech Grand Prix sprint as Bezzecchi crashes out

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Czech Grand Prix sprint, securing his first victory of the 2026 season with a commanding performance from pole to finish.

Reuters | Ducatis Francesco Bagnaia Delivered A Commanding Performance To Win Saturdays Sprint At The Czech Grand Prix | Updated: 20-06-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 19:06 IST
Motorcycling-Bagnaia dominates Czech Grand Prix sprint as Bezzecchi crashes out
Francesco Bagnaia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ducati’s Francesco ​Bagnaia delivered ​a commanding ‌performance to ​win Saturday’s sprint at the Czech Grand ‌Prix, leading from the start to secure his first victory of the 2026 ‌season. Pole-sitter Ai Ogura, who had set ‌a lap record in qualifying, finished 0.241 seconds behind the Italian in Brno. ⁠The ​win was ⁠Bagnaia’s first since Sepang last season.

His teammate ⁠Marc Marquez climbed from fifth on ​the grid to complete the podium ⁠in third, while VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio ⁠Di ​Giannantonio took fourth place. Aprilia’s world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi crashed ⁠out at Turn Three on lap eight — ⁠his ⁠fourth sprint retirement of the season.

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