Motorcycling-Bagnaia dominates Czech Grand Prix sprint as Bezzecchi crashes out

Ducati’s Francesco ​Bagnaia delivered ​a commanding ‌performance to ​win Saturday’s sprint at the Czech Grand ‌Prix, leading from the start to secure his first victory of the 2026 ‌season. Pole-sitter Ai Ogura, who had set ‌a lap record in qualifying, finished 0.241 seconds behind the Italian in Brno. ⁠The ​win was ⁠Bagnaia’s first since Sepang last season.

His teammate ⁠Marc Marquez climbed from fifth on ​the grid to complete the podium ⁠in third, while VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio ⁠Di ​Giannantonio took fourth place. Aprilia’s world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi crashed ⁠out at Turn Three on lap eight — ⁠his ⁠fourth sprint retirement of the season.