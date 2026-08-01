Rallying-Ogier takes the lead in Finland

Toyota's reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier and ​stand-in co-driver Julien Ingrassia balanced pace ​and risk to lead Rally ‌Finland on ​Friday after Hyundai's hopefuls hit trouble. Ogier ended the day 16.3 seconds ahead of championship-leading teammate Elfyn Evans, with Finland's ‌Sami Pajari and Oliver Solberg completing a Toyota top four on a day of torrential rain and hazardous standing water.

"It's been a very good day. Very tricky this afternoon, not ‌so enjoyable, I guess, for anybody, but it's good that we managed to ‌come out of that," said Ogier. Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux, fastest in Thursday's opening super-special, slid into a concrete block and dropped to sixth while teammate Thierry Neuville went from second to ninth after damaging his ⁠car's suspension ​on a rock.

Hyundai's ⁠Esapekka Lappi also rolled out, with the crew unhurt. "Rallying, unfortunately, sometimes it hits you hard," said Neuville. "But ⁠we were able to carry on, we were able to get that experience this afternoon in ​tremendous conditions."

Ogier, whose regular co-driver Vincent Landais was absent for personal reasons, won ⁠three of the morning's four fast gravel stages around Jyvasjkyla and overcame a slide into a ditch in ⁠the ​afternoon. Home hero Pajari, 26.7 seconds behind and losing time with a misted-up windscreen, won stages three and six while Evans, Oliver Solberg and Takamoto Katsuta (eighth overall) ⁠contributed to Toyota's tally and Fourmaux also won a stage.

"The afternoon was a bit of ⁠a lottery in ⁠the end. I'm glad we managed to survive that," said Evans, who started the rally with a 25-point lead over Katsuta. Saturday features ‌a further ‌eight stages.