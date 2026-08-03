"Delighted with excellent performance": President Droupadi Murmu praises Indian contingent on superb show in CWG 2026

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday praised India's contingent for their superb performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, highlighting the contribution of women athletes who won eight of the country's 13 gold medals. In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President expressed happiness over India's performance and congratulated all 39 medal winners and members of the contingent.

"I am delighted that India's sportspersons have put up excellent performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. I am especially happy to note that women have brought us 8 out of the 13 gold medals won by India," President Murmu said. "My hearty congratulations to all the 39 medal winners and every member of the contingent who contributed during the Games," she added.

The President also expressed confidence that India's sportspersons would continue to achieve greater success in future international competitions. "I am sure that India's sportspersons will bring greater glory to the country in the future international events," President Murmu said.

The curtains came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, hosts of the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony. The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, making India only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion. India had previously staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony. India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign. Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story.

Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals. With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. (ANI)