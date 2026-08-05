Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cards All-Star OF Jordan Walker (knee) pulled from lineup vs. Yanks

The St. Louis Cardinals scratched All-Star ​right fielder Jordan Walker from Tuesday's game against the host New York Yankees with right knee inflammation. ​He was pulled out of the lineup about an hour before the ‌second ​game of the Cardinals' three-game series against the Yankees and Walker was set to miss his third game of the season.

WR Zay Flowers, Ravens agree to four-year, $140M extension

Two-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension on Tuesday that includes $108 million guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens. Flowers' representatives at WinSportsGroup ‌released details of the deal to multiple media outlets before the Ravens made the move official without disclosing financial framework.

Soccer-Jordan FA chief accuses FIFA's Infantino of 'blackmail' over endorsement

Jordan Football Association President Ali bin Hussein launched a public attack on FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday, accusing him of "blackmail" and claiming FIFA offered to help solve the kingdom's problems in exchange for his endorsement. Bin Hussein alleged that FIFA verbally communicated during the World Cup that endorsing Infantino "would ‌go a long way to helping our FA out" after months of the world soccer governing body refusing assistance on various matters.

Soccer-US to face Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in friendlies

The U.S. will begin their ‌next chapter under head coach Mauricio Pochettino on home soil with friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada this year, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday. The Americans will host Peru on September 26 in Orlando before taking on Chile in St. Louis, Missouri three days later. They will renew their CONCACAF rivalry with Mexico on October 3 in Glendale, Arizona before facing northern neighbours Canada in St. Paul, Minnesota.

MLB roundup: Alec Burleson's 3 HRs help Cardinals bash Yankees

Alec Burleson hit three two-run homers for the St. Louis Cardinals, who rallied for ⁠a 13-7 victory ​over the host New York Yankees after squandering a ⁠six-run lead on Monday night. Burleson capped a seven-run eighth inning by hitting a 2-2 slider from Angel Chivilli (1-1) into the second deck in right for a 418-foot drive. He went deep off Cam Schlittler in the first and off Tim Hill in the fourth.

Soccer-Battle ⁠lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino

The crisis triggered by FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's abandoned proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup deepened on Tuesday with influential executives distancing themselves from the project while Jordan's ​FA president accused him of blackmail. After three days of unprecedented civil war in the world of soccer administration last week, the 56-year-old Swiss-Italian Infantino backed away from his plan to raise $4.2 billion from a ⁠new commercial rights body late on Friday night.

Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. promoted, to start at SS

George Lombard Jr. signed a major league contract on Tuesday, and the New York Yankees' top prospect will make his MLB debut at home against the St. Louis ⁠Cardinals. ​The Yankees also added outfielder Heliot Ramos to the active roster one day after acquiring him from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline, and they recalled right-hander Yerry de los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Mickey Moniak agrees to two-year, reported $16.5M extension with Rockies

The Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday that they have agreed to a two-year extension with outfielder Mickey Moniak. The deal is worth $16.25 million, according to MLB.com.

Mariners cut loose veterans Rob ⁠Refsnyder, Mitch Garver

The Seattle Mariners released veteran outfielder Rob Refsnyder and catcher Mitch Garver on Tuesday after adding players at the trade deadline. The Mariners recalled catcher Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding ⁠move. They also activated outfielder Taylor Ward, who came over ⁠from Baltimore on Monday, and right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez, who was dealt from the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Soccer-Infantino gets backing from leading African football administrators

Leading African football administrators have sent messages of support to embattled FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he looks to the continent’s 54 members for backing in a bid to ‌keep his job. Five of the continent’s influential ‌football leaders have issued statements that offer Infantino support while also welcoming the decision to drop his controversial plan to ​sell a stake in future World Cup revenue.