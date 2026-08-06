Soccer-South Korea police raid football association over Hong appointment process

Seoul police raided the Korea ​Football Association (KFA) offices on Thursday ​as part of an "obstruction ‌of ​business" investigation into the appointment of former coach Hong Myung-bo, police told Reuters. The KFA did not ‌immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hong returned as national team coach in 2024 after a previous spell in charge from 2013 to ‌2014. His appointment came under scrutiny after the KFA abandoned a months-long ‌search involving foreign candidates and appointed him following a brief meeting.

The issue resurfaced after South Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended in a group-stage exit. At a parliamentary ⁠hearing ​last month, Hong ⁠rejected suggestions by lawmakers that he had received special treatment in his appointment, while ⁠taking responsibility for South Korea's failure at the tournament.

South Korea's sports ministry said ​in October 2024 that the KFA breached its own rules in ⁠the appointments of both Hong and former coach Juergen Klinsmann, finding that the technical director's ⁠meeting ​with Hong did not constitute a proper interview. However, it found no evidence of illegal conduct and did not order Hong's contract ⁠to be cancelled.

Police had already been investigating complaints alleging improper interference in Hong's ⁠appointment before ⁠the World Cup. No criminal findings have been announced against Hong or KFA officials.