Durand Cup: Langsning FC secure 2-2 draw against Nongkseh SS&CC

Langsning FC staged a remarkable second-half comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit and earn a thrilling 2-2 draw against Nongkseh SS&CC in a fiercely contested Group E fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. During the match on Thursday, Nongkseh looked firmly in control after capitalising on defensive lapses from the hosts to establish a two-goal cushion before the interval through strikes from Shano Tariang and Hardy Nongbri.

However, Langsning responded after the restart, producing a devastating five-minute spell to restore parity. Mebanshngain Kurkalang and Syed Ahmed both found the net with well-taken headers as the hosts fought back to claim a deserved share of the points in an entertaining end-to-end encounter. The opening quarter of the contest was played at a measured tempo, but Langsning FC gradually took control through their energetic pressing and direct approach. The Men in Pink consistently stretched the Nongkseh defence with their pace, long balls and trademark long throws, forcing the visitors onto the back foot.

The first clear opportunity arrived in the 17th minute when Nongkseh goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlieh was caught off his line. However, Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw produced a superb goal-line clearance to deny Langsning the opening goal. Two minutes later, Syed Ahmed thought he had produced one of the goals of the tournament, curling a powerful right-footed strike into the top corner from distance. The celebrations, however, were cut short as the assistant referee's flag was raised for offside, with Nongkseh's defensive line executing the trap to perfection.

The disallowed goal proved to be a turning point as Nongkseh struck against the run of play in the 29th minute. A misplaced pass in midfield allowed the visitors to launch a swift counter-attack, with Shano Tariang keeping his composure to slot past the goalkeeper and hand Nongkseh the lead. Langsning's problems deepened nine minutes later following an unfortunate goalkeeping error. Rajat Paul Lyngdoh attempted to keep a loose ball in play near the byline but failed to gather it cleanly, allowing Sheen Stevenson to pounce. The loose ball fell kindly to captain Hardy Nongbri, who calmly rolled his finish into an unguarded net to double the advantage.

The hosts pushed hard for a response before the interval, but Chesterpoul Lyngdoh came to Nongkseh's rescue with another outstanding goal-line clearance in the 39th minute, ensuring his side carried a two-goal lead into the break. Langsning emerged for the second half with renewed purpose and halved the deficit just three minutes after the restart. Chusrang C's trademark long throw caused confusion inside the penalty area, allowing Mebanshngain Kurkalang to rise highest and guide a looping header beyond the goalkeeper.

The comeback was completed just two minutes later. Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem delivered an inviting cross into the box, where Syed Ahmed timed his run perfectly to beat the advancing goalkeeper and power a header into the net, drawing Langsning level in remarkable fashion. The quickfire double transformed the contest into an end-to-end battle, with both teams committing players forward in search of a winner. Langsning threatened from a Samuel free-kick, while Nongkseh continued to pose problems on the counter-attack as the game opened up considerably.

The intensity remained high until the final whistle, with both sides collecting bookings as the challenges became increasingly robust. Nongkseh came agonisingly close to snatching victory deep into stoppage time when Hardycliff Nongbri's header drifted narrowly wide of the post. In the end, the 2-2 draw was a fair outcome in a pulsating Shillong derby that showcased attacking intent, defensive resilience and remarkable fighting spirit from both teams. (ANI)