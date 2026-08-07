Diego Forlan returns to Uruguay set-up as senior, under-20 head coach

Uruguay football legend Diego Forlan returns to the national set-up as the head coach of the senior national teams and the under-20 sides. Forlan, who is best known for representing Uruguay from 2002-14 and clubs like Manchester United, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, is one of the most important figures of his country's football history. He comes to the setup after the team's group stage finish in the FIFA World Cup, where the two-time champions failed to win a match, marking their worst performance in the tournament's history.

A statement from the Uruguayan Football Association said, "The Uruguayan Football Association announces the return of Diego Forlan to the Uruguayan National Team. One of the most important figures in the history of La Celeste begins a new chapter: he will be the head coach of both the Under-20 and Senior National Teams." "Forlan returns to where he left an indelible mark. A role model, icon, and emblem of an unforgettable generation, the best player of the 2010 South Africa World Cup returns now to contribute his experience, leadership, and profound knowledge of international football from a technical position," the statement added.

Forlan represented Uruguay in 112 matches, scoring 36 goals and capturing the Copa America 2011 with them and playing a crucial role in their fourth-place finish in the 2010 FIFA World Cup with five goals. Forlan will begin working immediately with the under-20 team. There, he will lead a project aimed at developing young talent, supporting their growth, and strengthening their path to the senior national team. He will work with Santiago Espasandin and Diego Perez as assistant coaches, Marco Mansulino as physical trainer, Ignacio Bordad as goalkeeping coach, and Gabriel Skrilec as video analyst.

His first challenge at the helm of the senior national team will come during the September-October international window, when Uruguay plays its FIFA friendly matches. It will mark the beginning of a new era, with one of its greatest idols once again at the helm. (ANI)