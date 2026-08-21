Galatasaray Snags Russia's Rising Star Aleksey Batrakov

Galatasaray has signed promising Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov from Lokomotiv Moscow for 25 million euros. The 21-year-old, who scored 17 goals last season, is seen as one of Russia's top young talents and has a five-year contract with the Turkish champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 03:35 IST
Galatasaray Snags Russia's Rising Star Aleksey Batrakov

Galatasaray has announced the acquisition of Aleksey Batrakov, a talented Russian midfielder, from Lokomotiv Moscow. The Turkish club confirmed the transfer will cost 25 million euros and revealed that Lokomotiv will benefit from 15% of any future transfer profits.

Batrakov, aged 21, signed a five-year contract promising a net annual salary of 3.25 million euros. A celebrated graduate of Lokomotiv's youth system, Batrakov recently made headlines with his first senior call-up to the Russian national team, scoring on his debut against Brunei.

This season, he boasts one goal and an assist in five games, following a standout campaign where he netted 17 goals and made 12 assists across 36 matches for Lokomotiv Moscow.

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