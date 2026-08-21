Diplomacy Amid Tensions: Indonesia's Balancing Act between Beijing and Washington

China and Indonesia's foreign and defense ministers convene on Friday to deliberate on security, political, and economic matters. This meeting plays a critical role as Jakarta seeks to balance its relations with Beijing and Washington amid escalating trade disputes and South China Sea tensions.

During the visit, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will engage with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono. A significant focus will be the '2+2' dialogue involving defense ministers from both nations. Their discussions will tackle economic and political relations, according to Arifianto Sofiyanto, an East Asia official from the Indonesian foreign ministry.

The engagement gains further complexity with recent military exercises between China and Indonesia near Taiwan, raising eyebrows in the region. Concurrently, Indonesia maintains its stance against China's South China Sea claims, emphasizing defense diplomacy. Economic ties, including $3.9 billion Chinese investment in early 2026, face regulatory hurdles, prompting calls for deregulation.