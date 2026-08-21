Panama Canal Prepares for Prolonged El Niño with Transit Caps

The Panama Canal Authority announced a cap on daily vessel transits starting this September, as it braces for an unusually prolonged El Niño season forecasted to deplete water levels. This decision marks a shift from earlier commitments not to restrict passage through the iconic waterway.

Starting September 4, the canal will limit daily crossings to 34 vessels, further reducing to 32 on September 15. Traditionally, it saw an average of 35 daily passages, with a capacity to accommodate up to 40 per day. However, severe drought conditions necessitated these new restrictions.

Data from the authority revealed alarming reductions in rainfall and watershed inflows, with levels plummeting well below historical averages. Such conditions complicate water conservation efforts and point to the increasing challenges posed by El Niño, which threaten both the canal's operations and water supply stability in the region.