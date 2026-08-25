"Pressure you don't feel anywhere else": Harmanpreet Kaur speaks on high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, ahead of the much-anticipated ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, acknowledged the immense pressure surrounding an India-Pakistan clash, saying the intensity is unlike any other international match. However, the India captain stressed the importance of staying calm, sticking to routines and focusing on the team's game plan rather than getting caught up in the pressure of the result. She urged her players to stay present, execute their roles and let the outcome take care of itself.

The tournament will begin with a Group A clash between Hong Kong and Thailand on August 28. The marquee group-stage fixture between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 5. "No doubt it's a high-pressure game, and as a player you need to deal with multiple things. We keep playing international cricket, but the amount of pressure in an IND vs PAK match- that kind of pressure you don't feel anywhere else. In fact, you might play many big matches, but you don't feel that kind of pressure. Somewhere, we know every Indian is watching- not only cricket fans, but every Indian is watching because that match is so important for all of us. I think as a captain and as a player, I try to keep things very simple, very easy. Only focus on cricket, focus on our aims, focus on our routines, because when you follow your routines, you will always get the results. So I think results come later, but before that, every moment, whatever things we need to do, it's better to focus on those rather than just putting pressure that you have to win the match. The idea always is not to think too far into the future but to be in the present and try to give your best. Whatever the demand is from the team, make our game plan accordingly," Kaur said on Sony Sports.

Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Thailand, while defending champions Sri Lanka are placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Indonesia and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group B action then takes off on 29 August with Sri Lanka going up against the hosts UAE. India, the most successful side in the tournament, will begin their campaign on 30 August against Thailand.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, the winners of which will feature in the final on 13 September. India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal. (ANI)