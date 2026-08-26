2nd Test: India's spin attack delivers 10 no-balls against Sri Lanka, third-highest in Tests since 2021

India's spin attack has already bowled 10 no-balls in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, making it the third-highest tally by a spin unit in a Test since 2021. Only Afghanistan's 15 no-balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2023 and India's 14 against England in Chennai in 2021 are higher than India's current tally.

World No 1 Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leads the list of most no-balls by spinners in Tests since 2021, with 88, well ahead of Pakistan's Noman Ali (40) and Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya (33). India's spinners, however, dismantled Sri Lanka's batting line-up, with Manav Suthar claiming three wickets, Saransh Jain taking two and Ravindra Jadeja one in the first innings of the ongoing Colombo Test. The trio has also accounted for four wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings.

Coming to the match, India regained control after a disciplined bowling effort before rain brought an early end to play on day 4 of the second Test, with the visitors claiming 6 wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings after enforcing the follow-on on Wednesday. At stumps on Day 4, Sri Lanka are 229/,6 leading by 16 runs with Sonal Dinusha (7) and Keshara Nuwantha (3) unbeaten on the crease.

India had wrapped up Sri Lanka's first innings early in the morning before asking the hosts to bat again. Sri Lanka's top order showed greater resilience in the second innings, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara once again impressing with a fluent 92.

Brief score: India 503/9 d (Devdutt Padikkal 117, Dhruv Jurel 115*; Asitha Fernando 4/106). Vs Sri Lanka 290 and 229/6 (Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92, Kamindu Mendis 55; Manav Suthar 2/81). (ANI)