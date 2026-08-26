Afghanistan Premier League T20 reveals first 3 teams, new 'Koh-E-Zafar' trophy

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), along with team owners and league partners, hosted a launch ceremony in Dubai to announce the debut of the Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APL T20). During the event, officials revealed the league's first three teams, their official identities, and the main championship trophy.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 19:50 IST
Afghanistan Premier League T20 reveals first 3 teams, new 'Koh-E-Zafar' trophy
Afghanistan Premier League's 'Koh-E-Zafar' Trophy (Image: ACB). Image Credit: ANI

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), along with team owners and league partners, hosted a launch ceremony in Dubai to announce the debut of the Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APL T20). During the event, officials revealed the league's first three teams, their official identities, and the main championship trophy. The three founding franchises taking part in the inaugural season are Axcel United Kabul, Balkh Zwanan and Kandahar Warriors. Each team aims to represent the passion of local cricket fans across different regions of Afghanistan.

Team owners shared their vision for the league, focusing on building professional organisations, developing young local talent, and delivering an exciting, competitive style of play. The league also unveiled its championship trophy, named 'Koh-E-Zafar'. The design is inspired by Afghanistan's famous mountain ranges, symbolising strength, endurance, and top-level sporting achievement. ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf noted that the name reflects the ongoing journey of building a strong cricketing tradition for future generations.

In addition to the team and trophy reveals, officials announced key dates for the upcoming season. Player registration for the APL T20 Draft opens on August 30 on the official website (www.apl-t20.com), followed by the official Player Draft on September 27. The tournament is scheduled to begin on December 27, with further details regarding host venues and full match schedules to be released in the coming weeks. (ANI)

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