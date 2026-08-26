Brevis relishes chance to gain valuable experience at World Cup 2027 venue during Namibia tri-series

South African batter Dewald Brevis is relishing the opportunity to play at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, one of the venues set to host next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the Proteas prepare for a landmark T20I tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Namibia, according to a press release.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 19:52 IST
Brevis relishes chance to gain valuable experience at World Cup 2027 venue during Namibia tri-series
South Africa's Dewald Brevis (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

South African batter Dewald Brevis is relishing the opportunity to play at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, one of the venues set to host next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the Proteas prepare for a landmark T20I tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Namibia, according to a press release. The tri-series gets underway on August 28, with South Africa taking on hosts Namibia in the opening game. The teams will also face each other in a three-match ODI series following the T20I competition.

Brevis, one of the most exciting prospects in South Africa's young squad, said the Windhoek venue presents a valuable opportunity for the Proteas to adapt to different conditions and perform as a unit. "I'm very excited. The ground looks beautiful. Obviously there will always be challenges and conditions, to which you adapt fast, and you make sure when it's a flat wicket, when the conditions are great, that we perform on that," Brevis said, as quoted by the ICC website.

"And when it's tougher, we find a way to also be positive and make it work. It's exciting, and it's always nice to say if the conditions are tough and you raise your hand as a team and you come on top, it's just a great opportunity," he added. With South Africa fielding a young squad for the upcoming tri-series, Brevis stressed that the players are determined to make the most of the opportunity to represent their country.

"I see it as a contest for sure. Obviously, it's younger players, but everyone is very talented and deserves to be here. It's an opportunity to represent your country and make your country proud. So, we are all fresh and ready to play," he said. Tri-series schedule:

28 August: Namibia v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek 29 August: South Africa v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

31 August: Namibia v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek 1 September: Zimbabwe v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

3 September: Namibia v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek 4 September: Namibia v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

6 September: Final TBC vs TBC, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Namibia v South Africa ODI series schedule

9 September: 1st ODI, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek 11 September: 2nd ODI, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

13 September: 3rd ODI, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mannalal Rawat takes charge as BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha national president

Mannalal Rawat takes charge as BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha national president

India
2
Fire destroys drone-hit Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tambov region, governor says

Fire destroys drone-hit Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tambov region, gov...

Global
3
US extends Russia-related general license on diamond imports

US extends Russia-related general license on diamond imports

Global
4
'MPSC chairman, secretary must resign': Rohit Pawar after FDA Drug Inspector recruitment cancelled

'MPSC chairman, secretary must resign': Rohit Pawar after FDA Drug Inspector...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

A Warming Planet, a Weary Mind: Climate Distress Reaches University Life

Can Smarter Urbanization Transform China’s Border Counties Without Creating a Debt Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026