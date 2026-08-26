Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar to retire from professional cricket after 2026 County season

Former South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar has announced his decision to retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2026 County Championship campaign, confirmed Essex Cricket. The 39-year-old left-handed batter will bring an end to a career spanning more than two decades, having established himself as one of South Africa's most dependable Test openers.

Elgar enjoyed a successful 12-year international career, scoring 5,347 runs in 86 Tests at an average of 37.92, including 14 centuries and a career-best score of 199 against Bangladesh in 2017. He also led the Proteas in 18 Test matches and captained the side during his final Test appearance against India in Cape Town in January 2024, when he stepped in for the injured Temba Bavuma.

With South Africa's Test schedule becoming increasingly limited, Elgar acknowledged that his international career was nearing its end before moving to county cricket with Essex. Since joining Essex, Elgar has played a key role at the top of the order, taking over the position left vacant by former England captain Alastair Cook's retirement. His gritty batting style and Test experience have made him an important figure for the county side.

"I feel it's the right time for me now. I'm not getting any younger, 39 years old, and I've got a lot of things going on back home with regards to a young but growing-up-very-quickly family. It's the right time for me now to be present at home and be there for my partner and my kids," Elgar said, as quoted by Essex Cricket. The left-handed batter added that his journey was not over yet but confirmed that he would call time on his career after the ongoing county season.

"It's been a great journey so far. It's not done yet, but at the end of the season, I will be retiring," he said. Elgar enjoyed a successful international career, scoring 5,347 runs in 86 Tests at an average of 37.92, including 14 centuries. He also led South Africa in 18 Test matches and was part of the team's transition phase as captain.

Reflecting on his career, Elgar said captaining the Proteas was among the proudest moments of his journey, highlighting South Africa's victory over England at Lord's as a special achievement. "Beating England at Lord's as captain is one of them. That stands out quite profoundly, purely the way we played cricket and the style and brand in which we played it," he said.

Elgar also spoke about his time with Essex, where he took over the responsibility of replacing former England captain Alastair Cook. He said he was focused on bringing his own style while contributing to the team's success. "When I joined Essex, I felt the pressure of having to replace Sir Alastair, but I knew that I needed to bring my own style of cricket. I've always had pride in my performances and, naturally, I play this game to win," he said.

Looking ahead, Elgar said he hopes to take a break from cricket after retirement and spend more time with his family. "I've been on the road for quite a long time. I've got my kids back home and I now feel it's my duty to stand up and play for them," he said.

Elgar said he wants to be remembered as a cricketer who played with passion, respected opponents and always gave his best for the team. "I'd hope people would remember me for playing the game hard and to win, someone who always took their cap off in defeat and shook the opposition's hands with respect," he added. (ANI)