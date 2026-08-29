Premier League: Munoz helps Liverpool to 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest

Victor Munoz's 82nd-minute leveller helped Liverpool secure a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at home, starting their Premier League campaign with two draws.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 20:45 IST
Premier League: Munoz helps Liverpool to 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest
Liverpool faced yet another draw. (Photo: @LFC X). Image Credit: ANI

Victor Munoz's 82nd-minute leveller helped Liverpool secure a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at home, starting their Premier League campaign with two draws. The newly appointed manager Andoni Iraola was heading towards a loss in his first game at home arena of Anfield, but the summer signing Munoz came in clutch, putting up a fantastic leveller to make sure that the Reds walked out with at least one point.

Last weekend, Liverpool had come from behind to draw with Newcastle United at home, and the boss would be hoping that the imminent arrival of 120 million-pound signee Bradley Barcola will light up the league and lift their fortunes. In the 24th minute, Nottingham was put ahead by Dan Ndoye, delivering a clean finish across goalie Alisson after Igor Jesus latched onto a long ball from Matz Sels and got to Morgan Gibbs-White, who found Ndoye in the box.

Cody Gakpo and Munoz had their chances denied, but the equaliser came in the 60th minute, with Alexander Isak tapping in Gakpo's low cross from close range. 10 minutes later, however, a penalty conversion from Gibbs-White restored the lead for Nottingham. In the 82nd minute, Munoz delivered an equaliser off the underside of the bar, with the ball deflecting off Murillo. Florian Wirtz provided an assist.

Liverpool boss Andoni said to TNT Sports, as quoted by Sky Sports after the game, "Not the result you want. Two very different halves. We were poor in the first half. Even being unlucky with their goal slightly VAR offside, the goal we score is slightly offside." "The intensity was different [in the second half]. A lot more intense, a lot more threatening. I was happy with the second half, but it was late for winning the game."

"The first half has been poor, it has definitely not good enough. When you go 1-1 the momentum is with you. We concede another one, and everything becomes difficult. And we couldn't finish the comeback," he signed off. (ANI)

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