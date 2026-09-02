India A to play three four-day matches against New Zealand A ahead of Test series

India A will tour New Zealand for a three-match four-day red-ball series against New Zealand A from October 24 to November 10, providing the visiting side with valuable preparation ahead of India's two-Test World Test Championship (WTC) series against the Black Caps. According to a media release from New Zealand Cricket, all three matches will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval and Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the series running concurrently with India's white-ball tour of New Zealand.

The first four-day game will be played from October 24 to 27, followed by the second from October 31 to November 3 and the third from November 7 to 10. The fixtures will also give New Zealand's leading domestic red-ball players an opportunity to test themselves against India's top emerging and fringe international talent.

All three matches will have free entry, while live streaming will be available on New Zealand Cricket's YouTube channel and live scores will be provided on the NZC website. The India A series will overlap with India's domestic Ranji Trophy season, which begins on October 11. Players selected for the New Zealand tour will therefore miss matches for their respective domestic teams.

The New Zealand A players, meanwhile, will be involved in the country's domestic calendar, with the Ford Trophy scheduled from October 28 to November 12 before the Plunket Shield first-class competition begins on November 19, as per Cricinfo. The four-day series is expected to serve as important preparation for both teams ahead of the senior sides' two-Test contest.

India's white-ball tour of New Zealand, comprising five T20Is and five ODIs, begins on October 22 and runs until November 15. The Test series will then begin with the opening match in Wellington from November 19 to 23, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1. The two-Test series will also carry significance in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand are currently third in the standings, while India occupy fifth position.

New Zealand are scheduled to tour Australia in December-January and also have series against Sri Lanka at home and Pakistan away during the current WTC cycle. India, meanwhile, will host Australia for a five-Test series in January and February to complete their assignments in the cycle. The India A-New Zealand A fixtures will consequently provide both sides with an opportunity to assess their red-ball depth and identify players who could potentially push for senior Test selection. (ANI)