India’s sporting ambition goes beyond medals: Amit Shah at World Archery Para Series 2026 inauguration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the inauguration ceremony of the World Archery Para Series 2026 in Ahmedabad on Friday. The competition is scheduled to be held from September 5 to 9. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 20:55 IST
India’s sporting ambition goes beyond medals: Amit Shah at World Archery Para Series 2026 inauguration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: X/ @AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the inauguration ceremony of the World Archery Para Series 2026 in Ahmedabad on Friday. The competition is scheduled to be held from September 5 to 9. Addressing the inauguration ceremony via video conferencing, Amit Shah said India’s sporting ambition goes beyond simply topping medal tallies, with the focus also on strengthening its performance at major international events such as the Olympics and Asian Games.

He also noted that India is working towards becoming a global hub for modern sports infrastructure, training facilities and sports equipment, while also strengthening its capabilities in sports engineering and medical science. “India's goal is not just to win the most medals, but to enhance its strength in international competitions like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Police Games,” he said.

“The coaching and training facilities at the sports center where this archery competition is taking place will be developed keeping international standards in mind. This center is set to become a major hub for training not only for players from India but from across the world. In the coming days, India will rapidly emerge as a leader in the fields of sports engineering and sports medical science as well. India will become a major medical center for the treatment and rehabilitation of sports injuries,” Amit Shah added. “In the coming times, India will become a hub for training facilities and modern sports infrastructure. At the same time, it will emerge as a major center in the field of production of sports equipment. We are continuously moving forward to make India a major center in the world in the field of sports,” he added further.

Shah said champions are shaped by consistent hard work, dedication and a strong will to win. He also welcomed athletes from 19 countries, highlighting India's ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and its spirit of treating the world as one family. “Champions are not made merely by sports, practice, or coaching, but by victories and consistent hard work. The true foundation of becoming a champion is the player's spirit, dedication, and resolve to win. I extend my very best wishes to all the players who have come for this competition today. Players from 19 countries, including Bhutan, Bangladesh, China, Britain, France, Germany, Indonesia, and America, have come to India for this competition. You have come to a country whose fundamental culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The whole world is one family, we are moving forward with this very sentiment,” Shah said.

“This World Para Archery competition, running from 5 to 9 September, in which more than 108 para athletes from 19 countries are participating, is going to be memorable not only for all the players but also for Ahmedabad,” Amit Shah highlighted. (ANI)

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