Asian Games 2026: Chetan Bhatt loses karate bronze in men's 84 kg kumite

India's Chetan Bhatt suffered a 8-0 loss to Jordan's Mohammad Al-Jafari in the men's singles karate action on Tuesday, but will be getting to play in the bronze medal match. Chetan could barely manage any point-scoring offence in the bout and earned a bronze medal match in the men's 84 kg kumite category, as per ESPN.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 09:51 IST
Asian Games 2026: Chetan Bhatt loses karate bronze in men's 84 kg kumite
India's karate player Chetan Bhatt. (Photo: @nationalkarateteam Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

India's karate player Chetan Bhatt lost his bronze medal clash in men's 84 kg kumite category on Tuesday. In the bronze medal clash, Chetan fought Chinese Taipei's Meng-yu Chu. The scores were level at 1-1 and Meng-yu was declared the winner via senshu.

India's Chetan Bhatt suffered a 8-0 loss to Jordan's Mohammad Al-Jafari in the men's singles karate semifinal action on Tuesday. Chetan could barely manage any point-scoring offence in the bout and earned a bronze medal match in the men's 84 kg kumite category, as per ESPN. Coming to swimming, Aryan Nehra finished fourth in Finals B of men's 1,500 freestyle competition. However, his position does not mean much, as final B saw participation from slower swimmers and was more of a participation event.

Earlier, India's Jay Meena beat arch-rival Pakistan's Arain Hussain in his Group D soft tennis clash at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. As per ESPN, Jay secured a 4-0 whitewash win over Arain with a scoreline of 4-2, 4-0, 4-2, 4-0.

Earlier, in the women's singles competition, Aadhya Tiwari lost 1-4 to Alisha Ziegler (Thailand) with a scoreline of 4-1, 0-4, 0-4, 2-4, 4-6. With the group winners getting to go to the quarterfinals, Aadhya will need to win her match against rival Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani and also pray that the Pakistani beats Ziegler to stand a chance at a move to the final eight.

Coming to the sepaktakraw, India is all but done and dusted in the men's team Regu in Group B, losing their second Group B contest against Malaysia by 0-2. They still have one match to go, against the Philippines on Wednesday. India lost to Malaysia 15-9, 15-12.

Yesterday, India had lost their group B clash to Japan 1-2. (ANI)

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