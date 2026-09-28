Parul Chaudhary wins 5000m bronze, bags second medal at Asian Games

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary clinched her second bronze medal in three days at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, finishing third in the women's 5000m on Monday with a time of 15:14.61, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Parul fought until the finish line to secure the bronze, finishing 1.46 seconds behind Japan's Nozomi Tanaka, who won the silver medal with a time of 15:11.65. Bahrain's Winfred Yavi claimed the gold medal after clocking 15:10.18.

The 5000m bronze came a day after Parul finished third in the women's 3000m steeplechase, where she clocked 9:08.67 to win bronze and set a new national record. Parul's Aichi-Nagoya campaign began with the women's 1500 m final on September 26, where she finished fourth with a time of 4:09.46. She then secured bronze in the 3000m steeplechase on September 27 before adding another bronze in the 5000m on Monday.

With three finals on three consecutive days, Parul returned to the podium in two events and finished fourth in the 1500m. Her latest bronze adds another medal to India's athletics tally at the Asian Games, with Parul producing a strong finish in a closely contested women's 5000m final.

With Parul’s latest bronze, India’s medal tally has risen to 42 medals, comprising four gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze. India is currently placed 12th in the medal standings, with athletics accounting for 16 of the country’s medals at the continental event. Earlier on Monday, Vithya Ramraj won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles with a personal best of 54.75s, breaking the national record she shared with PT Usha. Gulveer Singh also secured his second silver of the Games, finishing runner-up in the men's 1500m with a personal best of 3:36.72 behind Japan's Kazuto Iizawa, who set a Games record. (ANI)