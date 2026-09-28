Parul Chaudhary wins 5000m bronze, bags second medal at Asian Games

14.61, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 18:25 IST
Parul Chaudhary wins 5000m bronze, bags second medal at Asian Games
Parul Chaudhary (Photo: X/@afiindia). Image Credit: ANI

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary clinched her second bronze medal in three days at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, finishing third in the women's 5000m on Monday with a time of 15:14.61, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Parul fought until the finish line to secure the bronze, finishing 1.46 seconds behind Japan's Nozomi Tanaka, who won the silver medal with a time of 15:11.65. Bahrain's Winfred Yavi claimed the gold medal after clocking 15:10.18.

The 5000m bronze came a day after Parul finished third in the women's 3000m steeplechase, where she clocked 9:08.67 to win bronze and set a new national record. Parul's Aichi-Nagoya campaign began with the women's 1500 m final on September 26, where she finished fourth with a time of 4:09.46. She then secured bronze in the 3000m steeplechase on September 27 before adding another bronze in the 5000m on Monday.

With three finals on three consecutive days, Parul returned to the podium in two events and finished fourth in the 1500m. Her latest bronze adds another medal to India's athletics tally at the Asian Games, with Parul producing a strong finish in a closely contested women's 5000m final.

With Parul’s latest bronze, India’s medal tally has risen to 42 medals, comprising four gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze. India is currently placed 12th in the medal standings, with athletics accounting for 16 of the country’s medals at the continental event. Earlier on Monday, Vithya Ramraj won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles with a personal best of 54.75s, breaking the national record she shared with PT Usha. Gulveer Singh also secured his second silver of the Games, finishing runner-up in the men's 1500m with a personal best of 3:36.72 behind Japan's Kazuto Iizawa, who set a Games record. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026