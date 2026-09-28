Murali Sreeshankar wins silver in men's long jump at Asian Games 2026

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the men's long jump at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, recording a best jump of 8.07m.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 18:25 IST
Murali Sreeshankar wins silver in men's long jump at Asian Games 2026
Murali Sreeshankar (Photo: X/@afiindia). Image Credit: ANI

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the men's long jump at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, recording a best jump of 8.07m. Sreeshankar secured his second consecutive Asian Games silver after also finishing runner-up at the Hangzhou 2023 edition, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

China's Shi Yuhao won the gold medal with a jump of 8.17m, his season best, while Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov claimed the bronze with 8.06m. Taiwan's Lin Yu-tang finished fourth with a best effort of 8.05m. The competition remained closely contested, with the top four athletes separated by just 12 centimetres. Sreeshankar finished only one centimetre ahead of Anvarov to secure the silver medal.

Sreeshankar had qualified for the final with a jump of 7.84m, which placed him second overall. In the final, he crossed the eight-metre mark and remained in second position through the latter stages of the competition.

The silver marked Sreeshankar's second Asian Games medal after his silver at Hangzhou 2023. Another Indian athlete, David Solomon Patturaj, finished seventh with a best jump of 7.70m.

Sreeshankar's medal added to India's athletics tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. (ANI) With Sreeshankar's latest silver, India’s medal tally has risen to 43 medals, comprising four gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze. India is currently placed 12th in the medal standings, with athletics accounting for 17 of the country’s medals at the continental event.

Earlier on Monday, Parul Chaudhary won her second bronze of the Games in the women's 5000m with a time of 15:14.61. Vithya Ramraj also secured bronze in the 400m hurdles with a personal best of 54.75s, breaking the national record she shared with PT Usha, while Gulveer Singh claimed his second silver in the men's 1500m with a personal best of 3:36.72. (ANI)

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