WPL 2027: 63 players retained, 27 slots remain ahead of auction

The retention period for the 2027 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) concluded on Monday, with 63 players, including 23 overseas stars, retained across the five franchises ahead of the player auction in Kochi on October 28. Across the five WPL franchises – Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) – 63 players, including 23 overseas players, have been retained. A total of 27 slots, including 7 overseas slots, remain available ahead of the auction.

The WPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place in Kochi on October 28, 2026. UP Warriorz will go into the auction with a maximum purse of INR 3.65 crore. The full list of Players Retained:

Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland (overseas player), Chinelle Henry (overseas player), Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt (overseas player), Lucy Hamilton (overseas player), Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp (overseas player), Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma

Gujarat Giants (GG) Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (overseas player), Beth Mooney (overseas player), Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham (overseas player), Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth (overseas player), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (overseas player), Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr (overseas player), Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews (overseas player), Natalie Sciver Brunt(overseas player), Nicola Carey (overseas player), Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail (overseas player), Vaishnavi Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry (overseas player), Georgia Voll (overseas player), Lauren Bell (overseas player), Nadine De Klerk (overseas player), Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana

UP Warriorz (UPW) Retained Players: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning (overseas player), Phoebe Litchfield (overseas player), Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone (overseas player), Tara Norris (overseas player)

WPL 2027/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Delhi Capitals

No. of Players: 13 Overseas Players: 5Total Money Spent: Rs 13.9 croreSalary Cap Available: Rs 1.1 croreAvailable Slots: 5Overseas Slots: 1

Gujarat Giants No. of Players: 15Overseas Players: 5Total Money Spent: Rs 13.75 croreSalary Cap Available: Rs 1.25 croreAvailable Slots: 3Overseas Slots: 1

Mumbai Indians No. of Players: 11Overseas Players: 5Total Money Spent: Rs 14 croreSalary Cap Available: Rs 1 croreAvailable Slots: 7Overseas Slots: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru No. of Players: 13Overseas Players: 4Total Money Spent: Rs 13.85 croreSalary Cap Available: Rs 1.15 croreAvailable Slots: 5Overseas Slots: 2

UP Warriorz No. of Players: 11Overseas Players: 4Total Money Spent: Rs 11.35 croreSalary Cap Available: Rs 3.65 croreAvailable Slots: 7Overseas Slots: 2

Total Players: 63Overseas Players: 23Total Money Spent: Rs 66.85 croreSalary Cap Available: Rs 8.15 croreAvailable Slots: 27Overseas Slots: 7. (ANI)