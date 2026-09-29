Mohammad Rizwan asks NCCIA to return his phone, provide details of inquiry

Mohammad Rizwan has written to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), seeking compliance with the Lahore High Court’s latest order in the case.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 20:41 IST
Mohammad Rizwan asks NCCIA to return his phone, provide details of inquiry
Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Rizwan. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Mohammad Rizwan has written to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), seeking compliance with the Lahore High Court’s latest order in the case. According to a Cricinfo report, Rizwan’s letter stated that he remained unaware of the details of the investigation and requested the return of his mobile phone, which is still in the custody of the NCCIA. The phone was taken from Rizwan on August 31 in England, a day after Pakistan’s defeat to Australia at Lord’s. Rizwan claimed he was told that the device would be returned within three hours.

Rizwan’s correspondence with the NCCIA comes nearly two weeks after the Lahore High Court dismissed his petition challenging the agency’s jurisdiction in the matter. In its ruling, the court directed Rizwan to cooperate with the NCCIA’s proceedings while instructing the agency not to subject him to any "harassment or unnecessary inconvenience." The court also allowed Rizwan to approach the appropriate forum for the recovery of items, including his mobile phone, which had not yet been returned to him. According to the Cricinfo report, Rizwan’s letter to the NCCIA stated that the agency had not contacted him to show compliance with the court’s directions. It specifically requested that the agency provide written details of the incident under investigation and inform him of the date on which he would be required to appear before the NCCIA.

Rizwan also stated that he had provided access to his phone in the UK despite having no legal obligation to do so, after being assured that it would be returned within three hours. However, four weeks later, the device remains with the NCCIA, even though he had shared the password with the agency. According to the letter, the NCCIA has not contacted Rizwan to arrange the return of the phone. He maintained that voluntarily handing over the device and his subsequent actions reflected his cooperation with the investigation, but urged the agency to reciprocate by returning his phone and providing clarity on the nature of the inquiry.

The letter marks the latest development in the NCCIA’s investigation into Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq following the controversy after Pakistan’s defeat in the second Test of Pakistan’s England tour, after which both players were among those immediately recalled to Pakistan. While Imam chose to respond to the agency’s questionnaire, Rizwan opted to seek legal representation and challenge the NCCIA’s jurisdiction in the matter. Although his attempt to have the case dismissed was unsuccessful, Rizwan has continued to engage legal counsel and has requested the agency to communicate with him in writing regarding any matters related to the investigation. (ANI)

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