Ancelotti calls India clash a 'test', Marquinhos eyes confidence boost for Brazil

Brazil defender and captain Marquinhos welcomed the opportunity to play against India in a friendly, speaking about the warm reception from football-loving fans in Kolkata and their passion for the sport. Brazil head coach and multiple-time UEFA Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, described the match as another "test" for his team to demonstrate its quality. History will be made as India takes on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a high-profile friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match, as per the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)'s official website, Marquinhos said he was happy to be in India and praised the welcome received by the team. "I am very happy to be here. You can see all these people here welcoming us. Since yesterday, from the first day, we have received a very warm welcome here. It is a golden opportunity to be here representing the Brazilian National Team for this country, for these people who are passionate about football, about the Brazilian National Team, about all the history it has,” he said.

In their recent friendlies against Australia during the FIFA International Break, Brazil has had mixed outings, securing a 4-2 win in one and drawing the other 1-1. India also drew their first friendly against Panama 1-1 to start the break. After the matches against Australia, Ancelotti said about the India clash, "The truth is that these are tests. We are taking another test tomorrow. I spoke to all the young people who are going to play or have played in the first game, which for them is not a test, it is an opportunity to show the quality they can have."

For Brazil, the international break has presented an opportunity to rebuild things again after a round of 16 finish in the FIFA World Cup this year at the hands of Norway. Despite being football giants, Brazil have not won a FIFA World Cup title since 2002. For Marquinhos, the break and this match will help in goal to "regain confidence, to regain the ability to play well, to achieve great victories". “We have a goal down the road, but we have primary objectives, which are, really, to regain confidence, to regain the ability to play well, to achieve great victories. And today, here, is a goal we have, to come here, to play a great game tomorrow, to get a good victory, to be able to gain more and more confidence”, he explained.

India's 1-1 draw with 44th-ranked Panama last Friday was the first time they had avoided defeat against a top-50 side. Ryan Williams gave India the lead, while Khalid Jamil’s team defended compactly, pressed with courage and carried a genuine threat on transition. Jamil, who has overseen 13 matches with the national team, acknowledged the quality awaiting his side. “They are the best team. They are known as the best of the best. They are defensively very strong. Their attack is good,” Jamil told the press conference on match eve, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

Replicating the discipline shown against Panama will be essential, but India cannot spend the entire night defending their penalty area. India defender Anwar Ali also stressed the importance of remaining composed against the five-time world champions and not being overwhelmed by the occasion.

“We just have to focus. Because everyone knows how Brazil play. So, we just have to keep calm in the field. And deal with the pressure,” Anwar said. Brazil will become only the third CONMEBOL nation India have faced, after Peru and Uruguay, and Saturday's match will be their fourth encounter against South American opposition.

India have lost their previous three matches against CONMEBOL sides, scoring twice and conceding nine goals. Their last such encounter came against Uruguay in 2001, when India suffered a 0-3 defeat. (ANI)