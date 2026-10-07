"Excessive burden of expectation": Sohail Tanvir on Babar Azam's lean patch in international cricket

Former Pakistan speedster Sohail Tanvir has backed star batter Babar Azam to overcome his recent struggles, saying the Pakistan batting mainstay is carrying an excessive burden of expectations because the team lacks another batter of comparable stature. Babar Azam ended an 83-innings century drought across formats in November 2025, when he scored an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka in an ODI, his last international hundred to date.

Babar, once regarded among the world's leading batters and often compared with former Indian captain and modern-day cricket star Virat Kohli, has endured a difficult period with the bat in recent years in international cricket. Babar has also endured a prolonged lean phase in Test cricket, with his last Test century coming in December 2022, when he scored 161 against New Zealand, leaving him without a three-figure score in the format for more than three and a half years.

During Pakistan's 3-0 Test series defeat in England, his vulnerabilities against fast bowling and short-pitched deliveries were further exposed at venues such as Lord's and Edgbaston. While speaking to ANI, Tanvir drew a comparison between Babar's situation and Kohli's lean phase, pointing out that the former India captain had experienced a prolonged period of poor form but had established batters around him to share the responsibility.

"I feel an excessive burden of expectation has been placed on Babar. You brought up Virat Kohli—being from India, you know he also endured a difficult lean phase that lasted at least a year to a year and a half. Every world-class cricketer faces that test," Tanvir told ANI. "The crucial difference in Babar's case is the supporting cast. When Virat was going through his rough patch, he had Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and several established performers around him. In contrast, alongside Babar right now, we do not see another batter of comparable stature. Babar Azam is essentially the sole player of that elite calibre in our team," the former Pakistan pacer said.

Tanvir acknowledged that Pakistan has several talented batters but said they have yet to establish themselves at the highest level consistently, leaving Babar to shoulder much of the team's expectations. "We have other players, and they have talent, but they have not yet stamped their authority in that way. Because Babar stands alone, the entire nation's expectations land directly on his shoulders. Carrying that colossal weight--particularly when your personal form hits a rough patch--is exceptionally difficult," he said.

Despite Babar's recent struggles, Tanvir remains confident that the Pakistan Test captain Babar can rediscover his best form and stressed his importance to the national team. "Babar is a high-quality cricketer, and I am confident he will bounce back. His scoring runs is critical for Pakistan. If three or four other batters around Babar step up to even a comparable level, things will become far easier for him," he added.

Tanvir also addressed Pakistan's recent struggles in producing world-class fast bowlers. The former Pakistan pacer believes the lack of red-ball cricket is one of the primary reasons behind the decline in Pakistan's fast-bowling standards. "I believe the lack of red-ball cricket is the foremost reason. Our players (are) perhaps not giving red-ball cricket the priority it demands. Speaking specifically as a bowler, if you want to become a genuine, complete fast bowler, you must bowl long spells in red-ball cricket," Tanvir said.

Drawing from his own experience, Tanvir explained how returning to domestic red-ball cricket helped him develop as a bowler, even during periods when he was regarded primarily as a white-ball specialist. "Even in my career—whether in the latter stages or mid-career when I was labelled and deployed as a white-ball specialist—whenever I had the chance, I went back to domestic cricket and played red-ball matches. Red-ball cricket taught me how to bowl," he added.

Tanvir, who made his international debut in 2007, said the biggest improvement in his bowling came through the experience of regularly bowling long spells in first-class cricket. "Comparing when I started my international journey in 2007 to when I concluded my career, there was a day-and-night difference in my craft. Every single aspect of that craft was honed by bowling overs in red-ball cricket," he said.

The former Pakistan speedster believes the country's current crop of pacers can still regain their best if they commit themselves to long-format cricket. "If our pacers re-engage with red-ball cricket wholeheartedly, these very same bowlers can elevate their game. They are undeniably talented and skilful, but skipping long-format cricket is one of the decisive factors behind the dip," Tanvir concluded. (ANI)