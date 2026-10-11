New Zealand announce squad for ODI series against India; Allen, Ferguson, Seifert named

Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert have been named in New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming five-match series against India, with Mitchell Santner set to lead the side.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 10:16 IST
New Zealand announce squad for ODI series against India; Allen, Ferguson, Seifert named
New Zealand cricket team players (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert have been named in New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming five-match series against India, with Mitchell Santner set to lead the side. The ODI series will begin on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland, following the five-match T20I series scheduled from October 22 to November 1.

The BLACKCAPS will look to build on their historic 2-1 ODI series victory over India in January, which marked the first time New Zealand had won an ODI series against India on Indian soil. Allen and Ferguson last featured in an ODI in 2023. Ferguson's most recent appearance came in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai. Seifert last played an ODI around 18 months ago during New Zealand's home series against Pakistan.

Ravindra, who was ruled out of New Zealand's T20I squad due to a shoulder injury, will return for the first three ODIs. Notably, seven additional players will join the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs, as some members of the team travel to Wellington after the third match to prepare for the upcoming Test series, according to the New Zealand Cricket website.

The squad for the first three matches includes Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young. For the final two ODIs, Santner will be joined by Allen, Bracewell, Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Duffy, Matt Fisher, Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Seifert, Tickner and Young.

New Zealand will announce its 14-member Test squad for the series against India in early November. New Zealand Squad for ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

For ODIs 4 & 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young. (ANI)

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