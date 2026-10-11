ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC stun SC Delhi with dramatic 3-2 victory

Bengaluru FC began their 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, with Menno Koch scoring an 89th-minute winner. Bengaluru FC started on the front foot, pressing high and using the pace of their wide players, Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan, to trouble the SC Delhi defence. Their attacking intent paid off in the 22nd minute when debutant Borja Martínez opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from outside the box, finding the bottom-left corner after being set up by Williams, according to a press release.

SC Delhi responded almost immediately, refusing to let the early setback disrupt their momentum. Young midfielder Hnamte played a key role in the equaliser, creating the opportunity for Rodriguinho to score with a right-footed finish from close range in the 26th minute. The forward continued his impressive scoring form to bring SC Delhi level. The visitors then took the lead in the 32nd minute. Juan Pena used his pace to break into the box before delivering a dangerous cross that Bengaluru FC defender Menno Koch inadvertently turned into his own net, giving SC Delhi a 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

Bengaluru FC eventually found their breakthrough in the 75th minute, with Martínez scoring his second goal of the evening. The Spaniard produced another composed left-footed finish from the left side of the box, directing the ball into the centre of the goal after being assisted by Mihailo Perovic to make it 2-2. Buoyed by the equaliser, Bengaluru FC continued to push for all three points. The introduction of young midfielder Soham Varshneya proved influential, with the substitute injecting fresh energy into the attack and creating further opportunities for the hosts.

The decisive moment arrived in the 89th minute when Varshneya delivered a cross into the box, finding Koch, who rose to head the ball home and complete Bengaluru FC's comeback. The goal marked a moment of redemption for the debutant defender, who had earlier scored an own goal in the first half. While SC Delhi will take positives from a competitive performance and their ability to challenge the hosts throughout the contest, Bengaluru FC's persistence proved decisive as they secured all three points in a dramatic season opener. (ANI)