Andhra Pradesh: DRI seizes foreign-origin gold worth Rs 8.98 crore in Visakhapatnam, two arrested

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI maintained heightened vigilance along the National Highway and intercepted the vehicle after a prolonged chase.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 11:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh: DRI seizes foreign-origin gold worth Rs 8.98 crore in Visakhapatnam, two arrested
Foreign-origin gold seized by DRI (Photo/DRI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 5.83 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 8.98 crore from a car travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam, and arrested two persons in connection with the case. Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI maintained heightened vigilance along the National Highway and intercepted the vehicle after a prolonged chase.

According to the DRI, sustained interrogation and a systematic search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a specially fabricated cavity beneath the leg space of the front co-passenger seat. Three packets containing 5,832.90 grams of foreign-origin gold of 24-carat purity (999 fineness) were recovered from the concealed cavity. The gold was valued at Rs 8.98 crore at market prices.

The gold was reportedly smuggled into India through the India-Bangladesh border and was being transported to Hyderabad. The recovered gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Both persons were arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the case is underway. Earlier in Indore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation with the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), arrested three alleged drug traffickers and seized 7.116 kg of Amphetamine (narcotics) worth around Rs 5.69 crore, according to an official release.

It further stated that the action was taken based on specific intel received that three persons were travelling in a black SUV with a Karnataka registration number and were trafficking a psychotropic substance (Amphetamine). Following this, a team of DRI and CBN officers mounted surveillance at the Ujjain-Dewas Toll Plaza in Dewas’s Bangar in the early hours of September 30. As soon as the officers spotted the suspected vehicle approaching the toll plaza, they signalled to stop, but the driver broke the barricade and sped away. (ANI)

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